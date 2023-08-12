Is there a single person on the planet who actually believes the Secret Service and FBI were unable to identify the owner of the ziplock bag filled with cocaine in the White House? One had to be suspicious when just a few days into the so-called investigation the Secret Service was already stating that they may never find the owner of the bag. No fingerprtints on a ziplock bag? Really? Most likely the Secret Service identified the bag owner very quickly but revealing the information would have been very damning to the Biden administration and/or the immediate Biden family. Can’t do that.
The White House has to be one of, if not, the most surveilled buildings on earth. Is it possible that there’s a single square foot toured by the public that’s not covered by camera? Is it most likely that it came through a family entrance where security is quite lax? Let’s see, who does the world know has a history of cocaine use in the Biden family?
If this were anthrax or ricin the investigation would have been a little more thorough, I think. Cold cases far more detailed than this one have been solved decades later with technology and DNA, but the cocaine coverup is closed in just over two weeks? Once again, America is embarrassed and looks weak around the world by buffoons in this administration and it’s insulting to think they take the general public for such fools as to have us believe this investigation.
Why did the major news networks and this paper just accept this outcome without a huge outcry and demand a more complete and thorough investigation? Is it because these news outlets are in lockstep with the Democratic Party and exist to protect them at every turn? Who remembers when they hired Tom Hanks to plead for unity while proclaiming that the Biden administration would be the most transparent?
The opposite has been true since day one and now there’s corroborated evidence from very credible whistleblowers, who have everything to lose and nothing to gain; bank records, and testimony to show the Bidens have been accepting millions over the years in trade for policy perks. But, no matter how much evidence is uncovered, mainstream media will ignore it and lie by omission to protect the Democrats.