Is there a single person on the planet who actually believes the Secret Service and FBI were unable to identify the owner of the ziplock bag filled with cocaine in the White House? One had to be suspicious when just a few days into the so-called investigation the Secret Service was already stating that they may never find the owner of the bag. No fingerprtints on a ziplock bag? Really? Most likely the Secret Service identified the bag owner very quickly but revealing the information would have been very damning to the Biden administration and/or the immediate Biden family. Can’t do that.