Think about it. What about the right-wing agenda that’s on the ballot this fall supports people’s right to live free?
What is free about restricting which books our children can read or what our educators can teach? Soon, your access to books and information will be restricted as well.
What is free about restricting the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy if she can’t support the child, or she has been raped, or her own life is in danger? Soon your right to use birth control, choose whom you marry or embrace your child’s sexual orientation will be restricted as well.
What is free about restricting who can immigrate to the United States based on their skin color or religious beliefs? Soon members of your ethnic or religious group will fall out of favor and be restricted from entering our country as well.
What is free about restricting voting rights and access to the polls? Soon someone will be showing up at your door with a gun and a ballot forcing you to “vote” in a sham “election” (as recently happened in Russia), stealing your voting rights as well.
What is free about losers in free and fair elections challenging and discounting opposition votes based on nothing but their sense of grievance? Soon your vote in a state or national election will be discounted as well.
What is free about allowing a mentally ill or hate-filled person to buy an AK-47, walk into a school or grocery store, and open fire on everyone there? Soon someone like that will invade your community as well.
If freedom means having white “Christian” (not my Christ) men with guns telling the rest of us what we can and cannot do with our bodies, what we can and cannot believe about God, what we can and cannot read or learn or say out loud via the ballot box, then maybe death isn’t such a bad alternative.
Your vote this November is crucial. Vote for freedom.