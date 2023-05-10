Two complaints about your journalism in the May 4 edition.
First, the article about the demise of the Next Level Church. Four months ago when this story broke, I wondered what would happen to the Keene congregation of Next Level. I spoke with a couple of neighbors who had been members.
They told me about their sadness for the Keene minister who had a few months before relocated to the area to accept this call, bought a house, moved his family, etc. What would happen to him?
Nowhere in the story did you get the local angle on the story. What about interviewing a few members from the Keene congregation? Instead, your story didn’t even mention that there was a congregation in Keene.
The second item was your editorial “The home-care cliff.” Nowhere in the opinion piece was any response from the local Keene home care organizations like HCS. (I’m a board member of HCS.)
While there are challenges, your opinion piece was more interested in what was happening in state government. HCS is fully staffed and doing a wonderful job of home care. Most of us subscribe to The Sentinel to get local news.
It’s sad when your reporters don’t go to the trouble to find a local perspective on the news. That’s what we want.
DAVID STINSON
Swanzey
(Note: Though it was a N.H. Public Radio report that did not focus on this region, the May report on Next Level Church not only noted the local congregations in Keene and Peterborough, it featured, as its main art, a photo of the Keene church. The editorial on home-care wages was based on an April 29-30 report by The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Lab that did, in fact, speak to HCS and note how that organization is doing.)