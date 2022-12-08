There are times in all of our lives when we feel down, depressed and hopeless, especially during this time of the year. In these times, we do not feel like doing anything. We crawl into our shell and disappear from the world. Many of us stay in bed only getting up when we have to. When this happens, we lose the drive that once motivated us to get up and make it through the day.
For me, this has happened. At one point, I lost all motivation to want to continue on in my life. That was when I could not imagine that my life could get any better. I thought there was no hope for me.
In this situation it took me realizing that something needed to change. I had to find something that made me want to get up.
For everyone, the thing that will make us want to get up will be different. For some it will be something that comes from within and for others it will be an exterior thing. Whatever it is, it must be something that is achievable.
While I am trying to find that motivation, I think of something that made me happy in the past. I think of what is important to me. What my values are. Sometimes it could be a memory, it could be an activity, or it could be something I wish to do in the future. I use it to be the motivation that makes me want to get up. If it is a memory I revisit it, if it is an activity I go and do it, if it is something I wish to do in the future I make a plan for when I will do it.
For me I did not find the thing that motivated me overnight. It took many years. First I had to come to the realization that I needed help. Then I had to be willing to accept the help that was offered to me. This was the beginning of the change that needed to happen for me to make me want to get out of bed. It was the beginning of my life that I am now able to enjoy.
I hope my story is a source of motivation for everyone who reads it.
TIM WEEKS
Keene
The writer is a Monadnock Family Services incorporator.