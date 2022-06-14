According to William Pollack, Ph.D., co-director of the Center for Men at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, “When we don’t let boys cry tears, some will cry bullets.”
These young male mass shooters all have several things in common but what they most in common is that they are people damaged by neglect or abuse and they have accumulated rage from their experiences. Often bullying is involved. Racism, easy gun access and social media are not the causes of their eruption of violence but they are significant contributors to it. Too many people care more about fetuses than do of the already born, from whom they just walk away.
These mass shooters have evolved over time, and the older they got, the sadder and angrier they got with a plan to commit suicide after taking others down with them — others whom they perceive to be the causes or accomplices of their misery. They even shoot young children who represent happy lives that they never had, so why should they live.
Some common characteristics of mass shooters are as follows:
Male;
Caucasian;
Withdrawn (pulls back from school activities);
Isolated or rejected by peers;
Living in a rural community;
Have easy access to weapons;
Bullied repeatedly from a young age (there is a point when the bullied child flips roles and becomes the bully);
From a troubled home;
Feelings and behavior are easily influenced by peers;
Victimized or treated badly by peers;
Alcohol or other drug use;
Dwells on experiences of rejection, on injustices or unrealistic fears;
Reacts to disappointments, criticisms or teasing with extreme and intense anger, blame or a desire for revenge;
Increasing anger, aggression, and destructive behavior;
Associates with children known to be involved with morbid, destructive or violent behavior or fantasy;
Preoccupation or interest in destructive or violent behavior;
Has been cruel or violent toward pets or other animals;
Fascinated interest or an obsession with weapons or potential weapons;
Depicts violent or destructive behaviors in artistic or other creative expressions.
(www.sharecare.com/health/childrens-emotional-health/what-characteristics-school-shooters)
These characteristics, especially in combination, provide enough information to address the problem on multiple fronts like better school security, more mental health services in schools, stricter gun control laws, more services for families like counseling and parent education, bullying prevention, improved school climate, conflict resolution training, and many other ideas that help identify and treat potential shooters and their families. Society itself needs a values transformation.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield
