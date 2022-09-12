Exactly when did we become the National Enquirer nation?
I remember going to supermarket checkouts in the ’60s and seeing absurd but eye-catching headlines, which were dismissed. Most were best taken for amusement.
The nation’s news has become the National Enquirer on steroids. Today’s news includes “Ohio man out of coma after being stung 20,000 times” or “Tongue eating creature found at Texas state park”
The term “breaking news” used to mean something, not just an overblown enticement. Who are we; who have we become?
JOEL SLUTSKY
Alstead
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.