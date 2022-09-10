As a candidate running for election to the N.H. Senate, I have spent the summer meeting with voters, who have shared with me their concerns and their visions for a better New Hampshire. In these last days before the primary election, I though I might share some of what I have learned.
Democratic voters are deeply concerned about attacks on public education. They see a need to push back against the wave of privatization that subsidizes religious instruction and threatens the stability of public schools.
It’s clear the COVID-19 experience has taken a major toll on our schools, and teachers have felt the brunt of the pressure. Many public school teachers and staff are leaving the profession, and there is now a hiring shortage that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. Similar shortages are seen in early childhood education, nursing and elder care.
New Hampshire’s shortage of mental health professionals is particularly troublesome, as people experiencing mental health emergencies are unable to get the help they need. Many are forced to wait for days or weeks in hospital emergency departments as bed space is not available in treatment facilities.
Housing is a chronic problem. Rent is too high, and there is an ongoing shortage of housing units. People are moving in with family members to make ends meet. A related problem is that some people are unable to get away from bad situations because there is no place for them to move. It's hard to break away from an abusive relationship with a live-in partner if the potential result is being homeless.
Concern for the environment is deep and broad-based. People are eager to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy and want to see more proactive work to defend our local ecology in the face of a changing climate.
I have also found that New Hampshire’s Democratic voters are united in strong support of protecting reproductive freedom. On this issue, I am proud to stand next to strong female leaders like state rep candidates Amanda Toll and Renée Monteil, so that we can ensure that abortion protections are codified into the N.H. Constitution.
In conclusion, I wish to thank the people of southwest New Hampshire for the warmth and thoughtfulness that I have experienced as part of this campaign, and I hope they will see fit to elect me as their state senator.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for N.H. Senate in District 10.)