What’s the Republicans’ plan for governance if they win the House and Senate in next month’s election?
When asked that question last year, GOP Senate chief Mitch McConnell famously said, “Vote for us and find out.”
Fortunately, we don’t have to guess what’s behind the curtain. Republicans running for Congress or who already are there have said plainly what they plan to do. Various Republicans have explicitly told us they plan to:
Investigate Anthony Fauci, then put him in prison;
Investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop;
Impeach Joe Biden;
Impeach the homeland security secretary;
Impeach attorney general Merrick Garland;
Impose a national 15-week abortion ban;
Cut benefits to folks on Social Security and Medicare;
Shut down the government if Biden doesn’t repeal the Inflation Reduction Act;
Shut down the government if Biden doesn’t implement GOP policies on immigration;
Reject out of hand anyone Biden nominates as a Supreme Court justice;
In 2020, Democrats campaigned on fixing our roads and bridges, finally allowing the Medicare program to negotiate lower drug prices instead of paying full retail, revitalizing the domestic computer chip industry and facilitating our transition to clean energy sources.
It was a plan for governance and they delivered.
In 2022, Republicans are complaining about immigration, inflation (a global problem, not one arising solely or even mostly from Democratic policies), immigration and crime (which began rising while Trump was president.)
Republicans’ solution: a grab bag of political stunts, partisan revenge and culture war issues that set us against each other and get us nowhere, much less solve the problems Republicans are complaining about.
We deserve better than the GOP is promising. We need better. We need to vote for better.