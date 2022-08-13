Election season is upon us. As we get to know more of each candidate, the following are questions I would like answered and hope you, The Keene Sentinel, will include in your questionnaires.
As an elected official you represent your constituency. Are you able to support the wishes of your constituency even if you personally disagree? What is more important, your party or your constituency?
Are you pro-life or pro-choice? Do you agree with the current restrictions within the New Hampshire law regarding abortions? If not, what are you prepared to do to make changes? Do you support a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body?
Do you support the training and use of dogs in bear- and wildlife-hounding? What is your position on trapping animals for recreation, sport and fur harvesting? What is your opinion on bear baiting? What is your opinion in regard to the use of leghold or other traps on public land? What is your opinion on sponsored killing contests?
What is your belief about personal income taxes to support the state’s budget? If you would support personal income taxes, should they be implemented for individuals and/or households with income of $250,000 and above, $500,000 and above, or at another level?
Are you a member of the “Free State” movement? Do you agree with any of the tenets of the Free State movement? If so, which one(s) and why?
What is your experience with inclusion and what do you think our school districts can do to increase inclusive practices? Do you see the inclusion student as an asset to the classroom or as an obligation, and why?
Do children need to understand the world they live in? If so, what is the best way to teach them how to come to terms with the cultural diversity that is the reality of today?
Should public dollars be used to fund private and/or religious schools? Should the Blaine Amendment be repealed?
How should school districts address the security and safety of our staff, students and facilities?
For incumbents: What did you personally do to advance your constituency during your current term of office? Please cite examples of “working across the aisle,” the introduction of new legislation/ordinances and bipartisanship. As a percentage, what was your attendance rate, and how many opportunities to vote did you miss?