Marilyn Huston (“Imagining Democrats’ political theater,” Aug. 19) imagines that the Democrats are engaging in “political theater” because they aren’t doing anything about inflation, and it’s all Annie Kuster’s fault. That’s why Marilyn supports Republican George Hansel to replace Democrat Kuster — there will supposedly be no theatrics if the Republicans take over in Washington, and George will fix inflation.
This conveniently ignores the fact that the United States currently has the most vibrant economy in the world, inflation is headed down (and already far less than in Europe) and the vaccines are turning the corner on the pandemic. Democrats are actually passing legislation, like the infrastructure bill, with bipartisan support, that Republicans during the Trump era could only dream of.
What’s theatrical is watching the antics of George Hansel trying to appease the radical right in the New Hampshire GOP — without which he won’t win the Republican primary.
Has George said a word about a woman’s reproductive freedom? No. Has George said a word about climate change? No. Has George said a word about supporting our public schools? No. Has George said a word about fixing our infrastructure? No. Has George said a word about high prescription drug prices, like $600 a month for insulin? No. Has George said a word about New Hampshire’s highest in-the-nation property taxes? No. Has George said a word about Donald Trump? No. Has George said a word about anything besides inflation? No. That’s intentional: the party of “NO!” has no plans, ideas, policies or strategies to deal with any of our nation’s problems, including inflation.
Here’s what’s truly “theatrical”: the mystery of what George actually believes. About anything besides his own ambition. If Marilyn knows, maybe she can enlighten us.