After attempting to absorb, and interpret many news sources, I am writing this letter to you, because I am confused, and concerned about your recent proposal regarding licensing reform.
You have stated that you want to repeal LNA and MNA licenses.
I currently hold both licenses. I have to be an LNA in order to be an MNA.
I am asking you to clarify the goal of your reform.
On one end, I can understand your bid for universal license recognition in order to work in New Hampshire.
On the other, and I am sincerely hoping it is a matter of semantics when you use the word “repeal.” It seems to imply that you are abolishing our current status in the health care community.
If certification becomes the sufficient means to practice in this state, I believe you are lowering the standards that safeguard our careers, and the quality of care to our patients, and residents.
Presently, our licenses stipulate standards that include a minimum of 200 hours worked, and 24 hours worth of continuing education requirements every two years to renew our licenses. Your reform suggests that these conditions will become obsolete.
I have already seen a compromise in skilled training to circumnavigate the fact that we have a nursing shortage for a variety of reasons.
Loopholes in state law have already produced workplace environments that permit minimal training designed to provide personal care and medication administration by unlicensed staff that only demand a few hours of in-house training by certain facilities.
An LNA certification involves 110 hours of theory and technical training.
An MNA certification requires 60-75 additional hours of theory and technical training.
Both provide an elevated, respectable and traditional steppingstone to a career in Nursing.
Would you prefer someone who is insufficiently trained, compared to those who have licenses that demand an abundance of knowledge and extended education recognized by the Board of Nursing, taking care of your citizens?
Somw 12,426 of your constituents need your reassurance that what they have worked so hard to obtain can be maintained in a dignified manner.
