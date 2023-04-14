The causes of war are numerous and complex and often interact with each other. Some have more potency than others and they reinforce each other.
There are several causes of war. The first is a culture of violence wherein violence pervades society. The second is globalization which has marginalized broad sections of the world’s population. Third is use of environmental resources which is neither sustainable nor equitable (water). Fourth are colonialism and neo-colonialism by which indigenous and unrepresented peoples suffer from ethnic and cultural genocide, and endure the violation of their cultural, language, and religious freedoms. Fifth is racial, ethnic, religious differences, including nationalism, that dehumanizes those outside the cultural group.
Sixth is gender injustice wherein the costs of machismo are high for men whose choices are limited by this standard, and for women who experience continual violence both in war and in peace. Seventh is lack of protection and respect for children and youth whereas youth continue to be exploited and victimized (child soldiers, JROTC). Eighth is lack of democracy and just global governance. Ninth is the belief that violence and warfare are inherent in human nature. The existence of several peaceful cultures debunks this belief. Tenth is religion which is either an enabler of war or an active encourager of it.
Other causes of war include old hatreds and injustices (Bosnia and Northern Ireland), oil shortages (Iraq), territorial expansion (Germany’s lebensraum), ambitions of a leader (Napoleon and Hitler), a trigger event (assassination of the Archduke Ferdinand in Serbia), absolute sovereignty, unfettered capitalism, oppression (Israeli/Palestinian conflict), autocratic governments (Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Russia), rivalry between groups (Northern Ireland, Rwanda, Bosnia)) and the possession of weapons that make war possible.
Other contributors include old grudges (Saddam’s attempt to kill George W. Bush’’s father), religious differences (the Crusades, Protestant vs. Catholic, Sunni vs. Shiite), the quest for power (the big egos and lack of superegos of Karl Rove, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld), the glorification of war, the need to maintain high levels of consumption without any steps toward conservation, a bloated military-industrial complex, authoritarianism, a devaluation of diplomacy (defunding the diplomatic corps) and propaganda (all wars).
Understanding these causes can lead to solutions. Only ignorance and denial can perpetuate them.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield