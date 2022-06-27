I was interested to read about the N.H. legislature calling for some relief for energy users (“Clean energy advocates lament legislative inaction as energy prices continue to climb” / Keene Sentinel, June 20, 2022). But it is late, perhaps even too late.
About a decade ago N.H. and other New England and mid-Atlantic states had joined in forming the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which (1) motivated electric utilities to reduce CO2 emissions and (2) produced funds for member states to reduce CO2 emissions in other ways — for instance, upgrading residential buildings’ energy efficiency. But soon afterwards, in a temporary legislative compromise with a hostile oil-industry operative, New Hampshire began dissipating those RGGI funds in the form of small rebates to retail ratepayers on their electric rates. This was done in a bill HB1490.
Unfortunately, the rebate got a life of its own, reliably supported by Republican votes and vetoes for about a decade now. So we were, and are, throwing away funds that could and should be used (and should have been used) for building energy efficiency — to cut heating and electric bills like all our neighboring states have done. We’ve wasted a decade’s worth of opportunity.
The real beneficiary of the rebates has been the oil industry and utilities — as we postpone energy efficiency upgrades in N.H. homes and buildings, our households spend a lot more on energy every month than that puny rebate.
JOHN MANN
Alstead
(The writer represents Cheshire District 2 in the N.H. House.)