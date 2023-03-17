If you live long enough, you come to know that life changes. Life is kinetic not static. I was 10 in 1957 and 20 in 1967 — even in a decade there were substantial changes.
In 1957, yelling at someone giving a speech or lying to gain office was inconceivable. In 1957, there was more trust and faith in our institutions. We were innocent, and yes, we were cornier. People believed in government, schools, and churches.
Upon superficial observation, it looks as though our ability to communicate more effectively corrodes faith in our way of life. On social media, lies can spread unchecked which encourages chaos and not cohesion. If you live long enough, what you also realize is that change may not necessarily be evolutionary, and just might be regressive.
Social justice is elusive: advancing and receding as men barter over power. Demagogues use fear forsaking reason to pit one group against another. I fear that faith in how we do things, which has been polluted by cynicism, is required for a better future, which is in the laughter of our grandchildren.
