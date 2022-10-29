In Great Britain the inflation rate is 10.1 percent. In response the Conservative administration, headed by Prime Minister Liz Truss, announced a plan to reduce taxes on the wealthy. Immediately the British currency plunged in value and stock and bond markets registered precipitous declines, leading to Truss’s resignation. U.S. inflation is at 8.2 percent.
In response, the Democratic administration headed by President Joe Biden announced a further release of crude oil from the strategic reserve, mitigating a rise in gas prices, and has passed legislation to bring about an immediate decrease in prescription drug and hearing aid prices for seniors. Other legislation passed by the Democratic Congress reduces the cost of renewable energy, increases the manufacture of computer chips in the U.S., and reduces supply bottlenecks through infrastructure investments.
Republicans offer no solutions to inflation. The only policies suggested by Republican leadership are:
1. A national abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy (Sen. Graham).
2. Sunset provisions for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (Sens. Scott and Johnson).
3. An end to support for Ukraine in the war against Russia (Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy).
4. Refusal to raise the debt limit, threatening the world economy and the credit-worthiness of the U.S. by failing to pay our already-incurred debts (McCarthy).
How will these policies solve the problem of inflation?
Like the Conservatives in Great Britain, the only economic policy the Republicans seem to know is to reduce taxes on the wealthy. Historically, this policy has only served to increase the government deficit (itself inflationary) and worsen the problem of wealth inequality. This would be just as disastrous for the U.S. as it has proved to be in Great Britain.