Can our beloved America avoid widespread civil strife? Consider these observations by scholars who study these matters:
The tension between a Christian white supremacist ideology and a broad-based resistance to it appears irreconcilable.
The language used by the two sides reflects a mutual loathing; each thinks the other poses a mortal threat to the future of the country.
Many Americans have put their political adversaries into the category of the “Other,” an ominous prelude to the dehumanization that often leads to violence.
A far-right effort to introduce intimidation and violence into conventional politics is underway.
Expansive gun rights, broad legal definitions of self-defense, and “stand your ground” and citizen arrest statutes are likely to increase vigilantism and right-wing militia recruitment.
Republican activists are working to enlist local law enforcement officials; there is significant support for right-wing extremism among active and retired members of the armed forces.
Some 30 percent of Republicans believe that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”
A book on civil wars (there are almost 50 percent more of them raging around the world today than in 2001) concludes: “Over the last six years, all of the warning signs for civil war have emerged in the United States.”
So, I’m frightened by the prospects, but with one exception I’m not sure what to do about it. The exception has to do with the Big Lie, because the false claim that Biden won by fraud is often used to legitimize Republican extremism. (According to recent polls, 58 percent of Republicans believe that Biden stole the election; Republican elected officials have made outright threats of violence in response to alleged election fraud.) It might help, therefore, even though it wouldn’t address all the warning signs, if Republican candidates who embrace the Big Lie, or refuse to condemn it, were roundly defeated at the polls this November.
Beyond that? Maybe pray for good luck, and for more Liz Cheneys and Adam Kinzingers?