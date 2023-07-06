So the city councilors are considering changes to Central Square, our city’s “island” at the center of the community. Each new generation comes to power and pushes its own ideas, dreams and passions. So here by the grace of God we go …
Plans call for expanding our village green from today’s circle to a larger area welded to the lots to the north, changing forever the nature of the place. A larger green. A larger green in the shape of a “wedge.” A big green wedge. The Big Green Wedge.
So who would be against expanding a public green area? Me. Follow my reasoning, dear reader. Design matters. Consider the success, or not, of similar “green wedge” parks. Are they successful for the expanded green space?
One green wedge public area exists up on Washington Street before the Rec Center. Much effort has been spent on improving it. A Lion’s Club stage was built, a nice walkway added, and a veterans memorial. For all that work, is it really popular?
Another exists where Island and Winchester streets intersect. And it wasn’t popular even before today’s construction.
In other places we have “green wedge” parks too. In Brattleboro, we have Plaza Park. Beautiful to look at from your car, but hardly ever used. In Winchendon, we have two, too. Underutilized.
The only successful wedge park that comes to mind is New York City’s Battery Park. But Battery Park is unique in being at the end of Manhattan with its huge population, and having the ferry landings, tourists attractions and even a museum.
The nation’s premier urban parks, Boston Public Gardens and New York’s Central Park, have well-traveled roadways on all sides. They eschew the wedge concept and embrace the island design. They are the bar by which we measure success.
I ask our city councilors to consider the fact of design when bringing forth a rework of our beloved Central Square. Keep our island in the stream.