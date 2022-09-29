The article, “Local volunteers sought for river clean-up effort,” in the The Keene Sentinel, on Monday, Sept. 19, brought back memories of my childhood days during the 1930s and ’40s.
Whenever we were in need of 10 or 12 cents to go to the movies, we would walk the Beaver Brook between Baker and Beaver streets and always find some returnable bottles we could take to the store for their deposit value of two or five cents each. Or maybe we could find a piece of scrap metal that we could sell to the junk man for 25 cents. At the time, the Beaver Brook was used as a dumping ground and you could find all kinds of merchandise if you got there before the “high water” swept it away.
I mention this because the Surry Mountain and Otter Brook flood control dams were built to control the flood waters pouring into the Connecticut. Several attempts to get the same type of dam on the Beaver Brook have failed, as was reported in the 1960s it would only benefit Keene. Not so, as the flood water still goes through, all the way to Connecticut. Now the shoe is on the other foot. Don’t you think Connecticut should help with building a dam on the Beaver Brook? Their voice is all we need.
We have had nine “100-year” floods in the last 100 years, and we are overdue for one at this moment. There have been 10-inch rainfalls all around us and the last flood was as estimated at 7 inches. What would a 10-inch rainfall be like ? Perhaps we should tell Connecticut we’ll stop sending you trash in our flood waters as soon as you become a voice in our attempts to get a flood control dam that can hold up to one hundred 88 million cubic feet of your flood water from our next flood.
I do support the clean-up. They do a good job every year.