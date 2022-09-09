This election, we will be voting for individuals who support our public-school system, including all the components of that system that contribute to providing our children with the best chance for successful futures.
This election is rife with issues of consequence — including abortion rights; affordable childcare; wages; gender and sexuality rights; and voting integrity. Real and meaningful support for our students, our teachers and an educational system that has delivered the past three centuries, is paramount.
A proven thought leader, a reasoned and principled citizen, a straight shooter, and a distinguished college professor, Nicholas Germana will work to find solutions to counter the waves of political and parental opposition disrupting and undermining our schools.
A community-minded local family businessperson with three terms in the N.H. House under his belt, Donovan Fenton will do the same. His record proves as much.
It is not perfect, but public-school education in our nation helps students — all students — enjoy academic success and better lives when it has our full, undivided support.
Germana and Fenton will work toward that end if elected.
Germana is a first-time candidate for N.H. House in the Cheshire District 1; Fenton is a candidate for the Senate District 10 seat in Concord. Both have won key endorsements, including the backing of the NEA-NH, the state’s largest association of public-school educators, for their on-record support for students and teachers.
Politicians hell-bent on setting curriculum, banning certain books and the teaching of “uncomfortable” topics, and privatizing education are no small threats to our public-school system.
Intimidation tactics need to stop; smart, sensible, agenda-free approaches must be supported and restored.
Voting for Nicholas Germana and Donovan Fenton is a good start.