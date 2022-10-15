Today, people often imply or think and see politics is corrupted with lying and deception. Often broken promises, lying and deception seem to be necessary aspects needed to be a “successful” politician.
Politics is not a negative word or institution. It is individuals making the choice to use lying and deception to achieve their goals; this is what produces destruction.
In the 1980s, I taught a class in a high school, based on the book: “Values Clarification.” It had good points, but it also had one point I could no longer agree with after I’d come to know the Lord Jesus Christ.
In “Values Clarification,” a scenario was given where the best choice for one’s success seemed to be lying and deception, for their sake or well-being. I, certainly, until early adulthood, used deception and lying to get what I wanted. It caused the murder of a life, through abortion, I could have prevented. After Vietnam, I came to know the One who is truth, love and life.
A society, business, sports team, organization, family or government exists and runs effectively on truth and truthful communications. How our society now needs truth, honesty and truthful representatives in government and everywhere else!
In Col. 3:9-11, Paul writes to those who’ve come to know the Savior: “Do not lie to one another, since you laid aside the old self with its evil practices, and have put on the new self who is being renewed to a true knowledge according to the image of the One who created him, a renewal in which there is no distinction between Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave and freeman, but Christ is all, and in all.”
I admonish those who are elected into government or working in it, for their sake and others, to be truthful. See: Rev. 21:27.