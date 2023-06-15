Our church held its annual Memorial Day celebration two weeks ago.
Every year we read the names of all those from Harrisville, or friends and relatives of Harrisville residents, who have died in wars dating back to the Revolutionary War. We sing a song called “The Weight of the Names,” which notes the weight of each new name added to that list, and we pray that no more will be added.
Today, the world faces some of the highest levels of violence and more active armed conflicts than at any point since the end of World War II. Yet, the U.S. government spends only one dollar on peace-building for every 200 dollars that we spend on war.
Lawmakers can save lives, prevent suffering, and save U.S. taxpayer dollars by investing in key peace-building accounts such as the Complex Crisis, Atrocities Prevention and Reconciliation Funds, all part of the current budget.
For instance, the Atrocities Prevention Fund helps a civilian organization called Invisible Children to reduce the fighting in Sudan that puts so many people at risk. Reducing violence means saving lives and reducing the money later spent on recovery.
I write to thank Sens. Shaheen and Hassan, and Rep. Kuster, for their support of appropriations for these peace-building accounts. I also ask them to continue to find ways to support peace-building and to eliminate unnecessary expenses for dangerous weapons systems. We can put the billions of dollars wasted on military spending to much better use at home and abroad.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?