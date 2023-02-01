The topic of homelessness in the United States is a huge problem for many individuals and families. As I sit in the warmth of my apartment, sipping hot tea and looking out my window, my thoughts wander to these people living outdoors year-round, even with the brutally cold winters, trying so hard to stay warm.
In Keene a homeless man a few years ago died from the cold, but the problem is the same.
It isn’t an instant fix, but in Manchester the homeless made camp homes across from the fire department, where they felt safe, only to have the city officials evict them from the sidewalk and force them to move on. “Move on”? Where are they expected to “move on” to? They are unwelcome in the parks, so a hard question which remains unanswered is where they are expected to call the outdoors “home.”
How most of us live and call home is like paradise compared to the homeless life.
Perhaps if the city officials were to do an experimental exercise and sleep in the winter for one month, then and only then, may they be able to comprehend the problem is not just to find a way to clean up the streets, but to help these people who make tarps and blankets into tents and call it home.
There is a song by Phil Collins, “Another Day in Paradise” — a few lines of this song below pretty well sum up the situation for the homeless, which seems to have no solution ... and more, not even heart:
“She calls out to the man on the street
“’Sir, can you help me? It’s cold and I’ve nowhere to sleep