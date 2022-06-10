We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Sandy Swinburne’s letter to the editor from May 23 (“Keene could do more for teachers”) called much-needed attention to the importance of using available federal COVID funds to express our gratitude to area teachers and also help our school district attract and retain teachers, as other school districts have already done. This should be low-hanging fruit — the money is already there and there will be no additional expense to taxpayers.
COVID bonuses alone, however, will not solve the much larger problem of grossly inadequate pay for teachers. SAU 29 is nearly in the bottom third for teacher compensation in the state (www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/division-of-educator-and-analytic-resources/bureau-of-education-statistics/staffing-and-salary-reports). As of May 25, there were 151 openings in SAU 29 schools for next year.
The mayor has spoken about things the city can do to become more attractive to young professionals who can contribute their talents and tax dollars to the city and the region. How is Keene supposed to be the kind of place where young families want to make their homes if we can’t offer the education they want for their children?
Just as important, how do we continue to offer vital special education to area families with this kind of teacher shortage? Fourteen of the job openings are in special education at all levels. Another 31 openings are in student support services. Especially in the wake of COVID and more school shootings, how can we afford to leave these jobs unfilled?
Consider the position of talented, excited young teachers just entering the profession with tens of thousands of dollars of student-loan debt. Why would they choose to teach in our schools when they can get better pay and benefits elsewhere in the state, or in Vermont or Massachusetts? Consider also the dedicated educators who have remained in the profession for 20-plus years who are making the same (or less) as a manager of a fast-food restaurant. (I have specific knowledge of this being the case.) This is not to diminish the work of the restaurant manager, but what does it say about how much we value the women and men who dedicate their lives to our children?
We must do better for our teachers and for our kids.
