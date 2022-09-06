Two weekends ago, I had a fairly short letter published but I wish to make additional comments after reading many op-eds and letters written by individuals who hold vastly different political views. mentioning various ways to continue to provide energy to produce what we need — food, clothing, housing, medical care and more.
In my earlier letter I mentioned birth control, but not that women who are forced to bear more humans have many valid, not selfish, reasons why they should be able to decide the best choices. Some of those developing fetuses will have congenital defects that will use resources and likely not able to contribute to others much less care for themselves. Far more will be born into circumstances where they cannot be provided for financially or loved by the women who were raped, subjected to incest or more. Too many of those additional young people will end up on the streets, in homeless shelters, jails and prisons, and likely be killed by others or themselves become killers.
Eventually we must all accept that the planet cannot continue to supply even basic needs for more and more people, regardless of what short-term solutions we suggest — hydro power, wind power, solar panels, electric vehicles, or more fossil fuel. We do not own the planet, rather we ought to be good custodians. This does not mean hardship for growers, distributors, local businesses or lack of jobs at all, but focuses on providing fewer but higher quality goods for everyone.
I recall being told of one example when a descendant sorting through one Midwestern, Christian, white family’s old papers, read where the wife was listed, along with other chattel, to assure the seller of a small farm that the buyer would be able to make the purchase.
Isn’t that similar to how women are regarded in many other organized religions around the world?
Wouldn’t it be best if all citizens, including the disenfranchised who have abandoned our broken system, the partisan politicians and their extremist supporters to admit that we have a common destiny, and do our cooperative best to save ourselves and others from ourselves?