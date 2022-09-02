With primaries coming up, its nice to see so many letters in the paper. I’ll stop right here and say I encourage everyone to vote and I’m voting for women and progressive Democrats.
The heck with the RINOs that want to go back to a mythical time when whites ran everything. In November, I’m going to vote a straight Democratic ticket. I’ll convince everyone I know, to dump the Trumpian mindset of every man for himself.
Of course, no matter who gets in, somebody will be unhappy. Oh well.
Here’s what I would do if I were in charge.
First; mandatory tooth-brushing and oral hygiene. Dental care is, for some reason, treated differently from allopathy.
Secondly, there should be more roundabouts, but the DOT needs to streamline construction for sure.
Thirdly, all religions should be respected, and non-believers, too. Make Jerusalem an international religious zone and every inhabitant a docent to promote peace in the Middle East.
Fourthly, more bike path and sidewalk improvement, like they’re doing on Park Avenue, could be done to the sorry, bumpy and upgradeable Court Street sidewalk; from the hospital to 7-11. That’s been a long time coming.
Next, campaign finance reform, like Granny D said; just do it! When corporations can control mindless Republicans, something needs fixing, not gerrymandering. A little common decency would not be amiss here. You don’t have to be mean and nasty to get the point across. If you’re snoring in a fantasy, you need to be WOKE, get over it. Maybe your ancestors held slaves and did all sorts of very horrible things.
What is needed is some truth and reconciliation; not civil wars started by misguided teenage mental cases with assault rifles. When people start shouting at old ladies and pregnant women at school board meetings, there’s a line that’s been crossed.
I also have something to say about drivers who are reckless, they seem to end up wrapped around one tree or another eventually. Perhaps an every-10-year re-test on the rules of the road should be pursued by the DMV.
Go ahead and blame Biden for all your trouble; at least he’s trying, while the RINOs and Trumpies sit on their hands and scowl. They won’t like it when they become homeless through no fault of their own.
So get off your duff, burn your Trump flag and get woke, soon.