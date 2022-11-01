In our community we have many people experiencing homelessness sleeping in the woods. They are people with inherent worth and dignity, yet sometimes living in squalid conditions. Expanded housing options and services are needed to keep them safer and embraced as fellow human beings.
Keene City Councilors Lake, Williams and Workman wrote a letter in March, which led to the formation of the Keene Ad Hoc Housing Stability Committee. The councilors asked the city to explore innovative options including legal camping, overnight parking areas and more affordable housing options for people of low income.
The committee heard presentations about the work of city staff, first responders, and service agencies to assist those taking shelter in the woods. This work is difficult, heartbreaking, and dangerous. Staff are spending significant time breaking down scattered campsites and seeking to find people, often in the dark, to administer medical help. Additionally, we heard about the cost to the city of fulfilling legal obligations by housing people in hotels. The current response is an inefficient use of city dollars.
MIP attended every meeting. We have witnessed the committee’s wholehearted intent to honor the humanity of our most challenged citizens. City administration is being proactive, revising roles and proposing new zoning regulations. Draft recommendations discussed by the committee include: increasing collaboration among service providers, examining barriers to accessory dwelling unit development, and increasing workforce housing. These long-term approaches, when instituted, may be helpful but are not aligned with the scope and reality of the current challenges.
We urge the committee to not adjourn until specific ideas raised in the original letter from city councilors, and other potential relevant solutions have been discussed with courageous, forward-thinking conversations.
Please consider ways to provide more legal options for people to have safe, private shelter with access to water and sanitary facilities. When talking about affordable housing, focus on those with very limited income. Consider ways to layer in jobs for people. Focus staffing positions on housing. Identify concrete short and long term steps, develop a timeline and budget recommendations.
People sleeping in the woods are our brothers and sisters, literally and figuratively. Without a relevant plan, people will continue to sleep outside; the emotional and financial burden on city staff will continue; and the public will be at a loss as to why the same situation arises every year.