I do not know a lot about the health care world. Regardless, I now have more medical appointments than in my youth. I’m a baby boomer who has reached more than three score years and 10, thanks be to God. So I write this letter from a “closer to the grave” perspective. (“A merry heart does good like a medicine.”)
Perhaps we — both patients and health care providers — would benefit from a significant increase in medical school admissions. Many qualified applicants are eager to take on this esteemed and essential career.
This would mean expensive construction at universities and hospitals, but our population needs more doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff. All of us in America would be blessed.
In my opinion, health care needs to be among our top priorities, be it at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes or private practice.
Blessing to all who have sacrificed to help us through the pandemic. I remember that Jesus said to love one another.
