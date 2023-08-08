Not thrilled about sending cluster-bombs to Ukraine. There’s a risk of backfire. The mentality of all or nothing is absurd. The dichotomy in society is only widened when we fight fire with fire. Better to find a comprehensive solution where Putin’s destruction is halted.
In America, we have other problems: homelessness, addictions, inflation, COVID, immigration, white supremacy vs. Black Lives Matter. We are split; right and left, north and south. There is a middle ground, where everyone meets; the supermarket, or the corner of the square during Wizarding Week. We are all people, trying to live our lives, given our limitations.
To truly serve democracy, elected officials should, after inauguration, suspend party loyalty, taking the interests of their constituents, not just their own party. When the elections come, then re-declare their affiliation and go on from there. This might reduce the rancor between the parties.
Here’s the North American union idea: picture a Canada/USA/Mexico Union of States and Provinces with multiple languages. Could you imagine our children being fluent in English, Spanish, French and Inuit?
Add in all the cultural advantages to the reunification of Turtle Island, as the Native Americans and First Peoples refer to the place we call home.
For the right, it would be a continuation of manifest destiny. Imagine the resources going wanting; with human resources to do anything imaginable.
For the left, it would be a reunion of ancient and modern cultures, a meeting of long separated families, the merging of societies.
We could embrace our long lost cultural cousins. The rest of Central America would rush to join, if it were successful. Diplomatic channels and kid gloves would need to be the method, rather than a militaristic, big-stick approach.
Closer to home; a group of dedicated souls could reopen the swap shack at the town dump; a lot of good stuff could get saved from the incinerator.
We could have a designated bike way though the quieter streets of Keene to guide visitors away from the busy downtown.
We have to learn to live together and play nice. It’s either that or the aliens will come and show us what they know, if they’re not here already. Oh well.
Kudos on the string of pearls roundabout array on Winchester Street. I can’t wait until the whole project is done; just in time to start the downtown Big Dig.