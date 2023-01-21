This month Roe, the landmark Supreme Court case which ruled that the right to choose an abortion was protected by the Constitution, would have turned 50. We should have been celebrating 50 years of legal abortion, but unfortunately, this past June a conservative Supreme Court struck down this critical precedent. As a result, more than half of our states have imposed harmful abortion bans and restrictions, leaving millions of people without access.
It's important to note that as reproductive justice advocates, we have always believed that Roe should be the floor not the ceiling. Even during the Roe era, abortion was not accessible to everyone.Throughout the nation, extreme right wing legislators have been chipping away at abortion access for years, through access barriers such as parental consent laws, mandatory waiting periods and ultrasound requirements.
And while abortion remains safe and legal in New Hampshire up until 24 weeks, our state has also succumbed to extreme public policy that has chipped away at abortion access, including a parental notification law, a gestational ban and an ultrasound mandate (the latter was overturned after public outrage).
This moment requires a multi-pronged approach for reproductive justice. First, we need to fight off continued attacks on abortion access. There are several bills this legislative session, including HB 591, the so-called fetal heartbeat bill that would essentially outlaw all abortion. We also need to work to advance proactive bills, including enshrining abortion rights into state law with HB 88, the Access to Abortion Care Act, and CACR2, New Hampshire's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. We must also provide direct support to reproductive health centers and abortion funds as they continue to do everything they can to ensure abortion-seekers are still able to get the care they need.
True reproductive justice, in line with the values of Granite Staters, supports giving people the agency and ability to choose abortion, but also the opportunity to choose to raise children in a society that is healthy, safe and just. In a post-Roe world, we must fight hard for this on the state level. We truly believe we have the power to build this world beyond Roe, a world where people have true autonomy and access, but we’ll only get there if we all work toward this vision together.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
Keene
JOSIE PINTO
Executive Director
The Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire
(Toll represents Cheshire District 15 in the N.H. House.)