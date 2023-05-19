Friends, we have a serious gun problem. I say this as one who was taught responsible use of loaded rifles and shotguns.
When politicians feel the need to raffle off a gun each day for 30 days to raise money, we are in trouble. Especially after we have had over 200 mass shootings since Jan. 1. Yet many accept these preventable deaths of small children and adults going about their daily activities as the price for having the right to own and bear arms.
When death by gunfire is the leading cause of death of children over automobile accidents, we must ask ourselves what has happened to this country? It seems to me, that weapons designed for the battlefield are too easily obtained by individuals who want to gain attention from an uncaring and unfeeling world.
The most hideous of these shootings are performed using rifles that shoot, in rapid succession, projectiles designed to kill a human being. The AR-15 semi-automatic-style rifle, originally competed with the maker of the rifle the U.S. Army and other services designated as the replacement for the M-14, the M-16. The light weight, rapid fire and lethality of these weapons were key selling points made by both manufacturers when offering them to the Army. Both were originally designed to be automatic weapons for jungle warfare. The impact of the bullet on the human body is horrific and one cannot imagine what it does to a child.
We need to restore common sense to our regulation of these weapons. When we banned the sale of these weapons for 10 years in the 1990s, one might remember that the government did not end democracy, put individuals on lists or place gun owners in concentration camps. We did see a lot less bloodshed on our streets.