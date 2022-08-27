We are, indeed, living through a time of great challenge to our American ideals; I have known nothing like it in my long lifetime.
The Vietnam War and assassinations of leaders in the 1960s came close, but never before have I felt that the very foundations of our government were being shaken. What saw us through the crises in the ‘60s as I recall, were respect for the rule of law, the judiciary, the investigative powers of the free press, and the orderly handing on of political power through our elections and traditions.
All of these essential threads in the fabric of our society seem to be threatened now — constituting a real challenge to our democracy.
Bad as things seem to be right now, I firmly believe it’s much too early to throw in the towel and give up on the American project, the “one from many” ideal which offers unique hope for the whole world. We, the people of the U.S., are the world. To deny this is to deny history. Our roots are immigrant. If we can solve our problems and stay united under the rule of law that safeguards the rights and dignity of each human being, then we become an emblem of hope for the entire world.
It’s important to remember that our unity in seeking those ideals has always been a journey, a dream, a shared goal to work toward. Our freedoms and hopes for the common good are and have always been coming into being against the forces of greed, corruption and power. They are real, but never wholly achieved. They are our direction toward the future.
We are not allowed to give up on hope and love, including hope and love that needs to begin in this world. So may you be hopeful, son. Let us pray with all our hearts that we and our fellow citizens will be able to discern our way forward in perilous times and end those animosities that separate us from each other.