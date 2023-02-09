Last Sunday I had the pleasure of going to a luncheon, and went through downtown to get there and back. The Ice Festival was going on and traffic was slow, which was nice; hoards of people roaming around, saw a lot of shopping bags, folks eating. In general, everyone was having a good time going to and fro.
My point is if we had the foolish roundabout it would have been a disaster; people could not have roamed around like they were. Traffic would have definitely been impacted (it would have been a mess).
We do not need a roundabout. It will drive out our locally-owned shopkeepers, restaurants, people roaming. Yes, we need the infrastructure and it will impact businesses, but they will have a chance to come back. No chance at all if there is a roundabout.
I can’t help wonder how much the contractors that will have to be hired outside of the city employers will cost. I feel sure they are champing at the bit to have bidding started. The taxpayers — I own a house so I am one — will see increased bills to cover outside contractor charges.
Think about it folks, roundabout and, also, making Gilbo Avenue one way, will have a negative impact on our town. We almost have a roundabout now when you think about the circle around the park. Don’t need that changed.