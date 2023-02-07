Making Main Street cleaner, less dangerous and quieter is the best thing we can do to improve downtown Keene. The wonderful Keene Ice and Snow Festival was marred by several fire engines that made an otherwise awesome outdoor event at times dangerous and stressful.
Portsmouth is an example of a town that benefits from high foot traffic and a thriving business environment. Downtown Portsmouth has a parking garage, limited incursions from emergency response, limited motor vehicle traffic, and gets about 4 million visitors a year, mostly in summer. Local merchants report six-figure weekends and Portsmouth enjoys high real estate values.
I have lived and owned a business in downtown Keene for more than 10 years and love it, but air quality and noise are major deterrents. Sirens and traffic hurt the outdoor dining and pedestrian experience. Windows are dark with soot and moreso near Central Square and on the lower levels and near stoplights. Keene Clean Air documented how localized air inversions contribute to particulate pollution citywide and I use air purifiers in my home and office.
Stops and starts are the worst phases for vehicle particulate pollution from brakes and combustion engines. Improving the flow of traffic with a roundabout and making it safer for cyclists and pedestrians are good ways to address this and I think putting a parking garage on Gilbo Avenue or elsewhere would also be a good idea.
While vehicle particulate pollution is linked to cancer, dementia and heart disease, loud noise hurts more than our ears. Loud noises cause a stress response that can cause long-term heart and neurological damage. Seventy decibels or below is considered a safe noise level for humans but ambulance and fire truck horns and sirens reach a piercing 120 to 130 decibels.
One low-cost option to make the sirens less stress-inducing is to adjust the settings. Sirens have multiple settings including High-Low, which is just as loud but has a lower frequency and is thus less stressful. If we can’t move the fire station out of downtown right away, like to Marlborough Street, I think High-Low sirens would help.
What is the upside of making downtown cleaner, quieter, and safer? A happier and healthier environment for the people who live and work here and, if Portsmouth is any indication, this could lead to higher foot traffic, higher business and tax revenue, higher rents and higher property values.