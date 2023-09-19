The ever-growing plastic pollution of our environment is a pressing issue, but as a community, we can all come together and work to minimize its effects on a local level.
One of the biggest things you can do to help is to reduce your consumption of single-use plastics such as plastic straws, grocery bags, cups, utensils and any other unnecessary single-use plastic items.
For each of the commodities listed above there are more environmentally friendly alternatives: glass or metal straws, reusable grocery bags, glass, metal, or ceramic cups/utensils, and so on and so forth. (Personally, I find the reusable options to be more customizable and unique as a ceramic mug or reusable bag can serve as an art piece that’s not only beautiful but functional as well!)
Supporting the environment and taking a stand against plastic pollution in our local community not only helps prevent further damage to our earth and local ecosystems but also supports local artists and businesses that create ceramic dishes, handmade bags, as well as other reusable goods.
Making a contribution to support the cause can even be done in your backyard. Saving your food scraps to use for compost, spreading native wildflower seeds around to promote biodiversity, growing some of your own food in a small garden, or just picking up trash off the ground when you find it around town can all make a difference in creating a cleaner and greener community.
Together with the help of all New Hampshire residents, our community can be strengthened by keeping public spaces comfortable and litter-free while supporting our local businesses and fighting against plastic pollution in our towns.