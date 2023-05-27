In our culture there is a tension between cooperation and competition. Yes, you can see it in the Republican and Democratic parties: two different views of the world. Resources are finite and the way those resources are distributed, depending on your view, is either working with others to achieve the greatest good for the largest number or withholding resources from those who don’t deserve them.
If you see life competitively, then anyone foreign to you is a threat, and you must protect yourself from being victimized. Survival of the fittest. Guns are sacred because they give you the power to defend yourself even if it means shooting children or a Black teenager who accidentally knocks on your door. Women can’t have the right to an abortion because that would allow them to be more competitive with men. Demagogues thrive on a competitive perspective because it is a segue to a scapegoat: people of color, transgender people, immigrants.
Fear is exploited to promote things that don’t exist.
Those who try and distribute resources cooperatively are suckers. They reward people who don’t deserve it. They see themselves in a foreigner (where the competitive view sees a threat in the foreigner). They are more trusting that we all share the same needs and experience. What a mother feels for her infant in Africa is the same as the mother in Alabama. We all have the same core, and therefore, deserve respect. A rising tide lifts all boats.
When you expand this to the larger world, we see Putin, who invests in domination, competition and humiliation and that is where this takes an existential turn. How to stop him becomes a dilemma because the autocrats — Bashar al-Assad, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and Mr. Putin — see cooperation as weakness. That leaves only one other option, which should send chills up your spine.
Imagine this: if the U.S., China, and Russia cooperated with each other, think of the progress that could be made.