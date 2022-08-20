Likely, this won’t please many elected officials, including those for whom I vote. The system itself bares the blame — not well intended people who occupy elected positions.
My hope is that more caring citizens will give it increased attention before they vote, pressing candidates and those now in office for specific details on how they will deal now with specific ways to save this planet.
The devastation being wrought by a rapidly changing climate, the continuing deaths and illnesses from the coronavirus’ many mutations, political unrest and increasing violence everywhere ought to be wake-up calls that we may not be doing what is best for ourselves and others.
Is it possible that we human beings are parasites, draining all the planet’s resources that sustain life, including all flora and fauna? When humans are the only species to define “success” by materialism and growth, are we as brilliant as we claim? Are not we all guilty of admiring or acquiring a nicer house and furnishing it with more items than we truly need each day, and throwing out foods that we didn’t finish?
Well-researched data show that we could cut in half the gigatons of carbon dioxide produced just by reducing food waste and expanding family planning faster than by building and using more electric vehicles or recycling. It is past time, hopefully not too late, to judge ourselves by the help we extend to others — including all life upon which we depend.