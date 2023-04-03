Spring! Having enjoyed 2022’s winter, let’s now make our homes better at keeping us warm next time around. The technical term is “building energy efficiency”, which aims to lower fuel and energy costs for families — and the economy — while also improving comfort.
Sadly, the elected New Hampshire government resists the temptation to help our residents (and economy) with building energy efficiency. While we wait, here are some ideas:
1. The fires that keep us warm need air. If necessary, they will suck cold air into our dwelling through air leaks. A better way is to provide a an intentional path — like a pipe — to direct fresh air to wood stoves or furnaces etc. If we try to patch the leaks, the ones we miss will just blow harder. Modern furnaces typically have a dedicated outdoor air source. I have a fireproof duct from outdoors to a hole under my wood stove, closable by a rock.
2. Any access to an attic should be airtight — weatherstrip and invent a way to make the doors or hatches tight. Experiment, think, or get advice (and be safe). Attics must be cold, so don’t close up the eaves: a warm roof can melt snow and cause damage. I use thick layers of corrugated cardboard to kneel on while I move around the attic. (Grocers often have leftover boxes.)
3. Remind your elected New Hampshire government to beware of Americans for Prosperity, which is paid to keep people buying lots of winter fuel. Maybe ask them “Which Americans, and for whose prosperity, exactly?” Their agents started hitting on New Hampshire energy policy in 2012 or earlier.
4. Safety above all! And a house can actually be too airtight. [cough] It’s not likely though.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.