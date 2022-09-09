For the last two years, we have counted on Cinde Warmington — the lone Democrat on the Executive Council — to be the voice of reason to stand up to her extreme Executive Council colleagues and to Gov. Sununu. She has exceeded our high expectations, and that’s why I’m proud to support her re-election this fall.
Cinde has put public health over politics, stood up for our reproductive freedoms, and worked to lower everyday costs for Granite Staters. Despite being in a 4-1 minority, Cinde got the Republicans on the Executive Council to reverse their failed rejection of $27 million for COVID vaccines and secured federal aid to put the pandemic behind us once and for all.
Cinde has fought to protect reproductive rights and funding for Planned Parenthood every single day. She has held the governor accountable for his hypocrisy and demanded the contracts continue to come before the Executive Council, because she knows the importance of these health services for Granite State women.
A moment that stands out to me came when Cinde stood up to Gov. Sununu shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Sununu was trying to downplay the impact of the court decision. But Cinde would not let him get away with it, and he sheepishly tried to backtrack.
Cinde has been our champion, and she deserves your vote in the Sept. 13 primary.