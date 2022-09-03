As a result of the Republican redistricting of the Executive Council, Executive Council District 2, which currently runs east-west from the Vermont and Massachusetts borders all the way to Maine, now runs south to north, from the Massachusetts border along the Connecticut River up to Coos County, with bulges eastward to include the Democratic strongholds around Concord and Peterborough. The district meanders over six of the 10 New Hampshire counties, including bits of Cheshire, Hillsborough, Sullivan, Merrimack, Grafton and Coos.