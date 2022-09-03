As a result of the Republican redistricting of the Executive Council, Executive Council District 2, which currently runs east-west from the Vermont and Massachusetts borders all the way to Maine, now runs south to north, from the Massachusetts border along the Connecticut River up to Coos County, with bulges eastward to include the Democratic strongholds around Concord and Peterborough. The district meanders over six of the 10 New Hampshire counties, including bits of Cheshire, Hillsborough, Sullivan, Merrimack, Grafton and Coos.
One of the results of this gerrymander is that Cinde Warmington, who currently represents Executive Council District 2, was placed in the same district with Mike Cryans, former Executive Councilor for District 1. They are now in a primary race for the Democratic nomination for EC-2. Cinde Warmington has done an outstanding job under difficult circumstances for the past two years, and she deserves our votes now.
Cinde has a thorough understanding of the region’s infrastructure needs. Even before she made a run for council last term, Cinde toured the Vilas Bridge, the Hinsdale Bridge and the problematic part of Route 12 between North Walpole and Charlestown. The Hinsdale rebuild is under way, and Vilas is back on the 10-year plan with full funding. Cinde has been equally attentive to projects in all the other parts of the current District 2.
Cinde’s background in health care and as an attorney make her especially good at reviewing the vast number of contracts and expenditures which come before the council. In reviewing contracts and expenditures, and voting on executive and judicial appointments, Cinde has been a fierce champion of reproductive rights, and preserving much-needed health care options for those with limited resources.
Cinde has also been a staunch advocate for our public schools, and an opponent of the voucher program, which drains funds away from public schools and will result in higher property taxes.
In a time of sharp political division, Cinde works with everyone to benefit her constituents, while standing on principle when that is what is needed. Cinde Warmington has served this region well, and I hope you will support her in the primary on Sept. 13.
Respectfully submitted,
LUCY McVITTY WEBER
Walpole
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House, and is running in the new District 5.)