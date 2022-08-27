I want to encourage voters to support Cinde Warmington for reelection to the Executive Council in the Sept. 13 Democratic Primary election.
Councilor Warmington provides outstanding constituent service. She is constantly present in our communities, learning of our interests and providing strong representation before the governor and council.
Cinde’s many years of service in health care enable her to provide important input into contracts coming before the Executive Council. We’ve seen Cinde provide an important voice on contracts on such issues as women’s reproductive rights, access to health care, and expanding mental health care services. On other matters such as education, municipal and county contracts, Cinde reaches out to her communities for input. Her primary opponents have never done so.
Councilor Warmington communicates well the outcomes of governor and council meetings and more impressively previews the issues on future agendas facilitating more constituent involvement in decision-making. Cinde Warmington meets my highest expectations of service and advocacy.
Cinde would never take for granted your vote or her nomination. On Sept. 13, I encourage your vote for Cinde Warmington as the Executive Council District 2 Democratic nominee.
JAY KAHN
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)