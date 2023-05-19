Keene is the heart of Cheshire County. What happens in Keene affects everyone in the county. With this being a year with municipal elections, I would ask the proud citizens of Ward 2 to look into the beliefs of one of their council members, Bobby Williams, and see if his public pronouncements are in line with what you find acceptable.
He has called for the nationalization of the entire health care system. Do you really want the government controlling your health care?
He has called for street lights to be put on timers. Just so he can stargaze without taking his bicycle someplace dark. Does that make you feel safe? I guess crime is not a priority.
He has also come out stating fireworks cause pollution. Can you imagine a 4th of July without fireworks? Of course, he travels to Europe. The aircraft spews hundreds of pounds of emissions.
He protests with a very small group against a business that provides local jobs. Simple solution. If you don’t like the business he wants to shut down, don’t shop there.
He comes out and says people should be able to retire at 60. How to pay for it? In his words, “soak the rich.” Of course, he will decide who is “rich,” and will pay for his life of retired leisure.
Now, it’s a solar project he opposes. Normally, solar is a darling of green energy proponents. Not for Mr. Williams.
I guess if you are self-styled elite, you dictate to others their health care, how you can enjoy national holidays, what jobs they can have, what mode of transportation is allowed and how much electricity you are entitled to. Plus, no worries about crime; you can look at the stars instead.
Don’t overlook his support for the dismantling of Central Square. One reason is his desire to have everyone use bicycles.
He also has fully supported a state representative who voted against gun control.
Council member Williams has seen fit to declare he is ashamed to be a Democrat, and has accused our entire federal delegation, and President Biden, of being sellouts.
We have seen the sad support of the complacent Cheshire County Democrats afraid to speak out.
Please, fine people of Ward 2, I hope you can find a candidate to represent your interests.