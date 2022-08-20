I am writing in support of the guest opinion by Petula Dvorak, “There’s no shortage of teachers; we’ve driven them away,” in the Aug. 10 Sentinel.
There are about 3.2 million public school teachers in the United States. For years they have accepted low pay, shortages of classroom supplies, unqualified self-serving administrators and poor quality facilities. The level of disrespect for their work has finally risen to the point that they are reluctantly walking away from a job they love.
My 15 years experience as a state education official and as a local school board member tells me that this is not about parents’ rights, critical race theory, test results or any of today’s other commonly mentioned short comings of public schools. It’s not even about liberals and conservatives.
The crime of the public school teachers is that most of them are unionized, which means that, as a group, they tend to support Democratic Party candidates. The Republican Party claims to support school choice, meaning more private schools and more charter schools — whose teachers, for the moment, are mostly not union members.
In my opinion and experience they are no less liberal than public school teachers, having received their education in the same colleges and universities where, according to some, the indoctrination in liberal ideas allegedly takes place.
I believe that union membership is the real issue, not what is actually happening in our schools. It’s just one more lie from politicians looking for easy votes.