There’s a lot of commotion being made by the group called “Save The Square.” That group is led by local business owner Dorrie Masten, formerly Dorrie O’Meara.
In a Dec. 29 Sentinel story, Ms. Masten was quoted saying “the group is united in wanting Central Square to stay untouched …”
Ms. Masten has apparently changed her view on leaving Central Square “untouched.” It wasn’t long ago when Ms. Masten (then O’Meara) was pressuring the City Council to remove trees in front of the businesses she owns on Central Square. In the May 27, 2015, minutes of the MSFI committee, you’ll see that she requested the “median strip along the side of Central Square be removed … She thinks it looks awful.” That median strip was home to four giant decades-old trees. Additionally, she wanted all four of those beautiful trees removed. And, they were.
Masten still wasn’t happy with our beautiful downtown. In the minutes from the Feb. 24, 2016, meeting of the MSFI Committee, she requested “the removal of granite curbing on the west side of Central Square.” Masten didn’t hide her reasons either. According to the minutes, she said “… if the removal of the granite is allowed … The Pour House could then have a patio.” For those unaware, Masten owns the Pour House bar.
Not only were the four trees removed from in front of Masten’s businesses, so was the median strip and granite curbing. Today, in place of those historic elements of Central Square, you can find a pad of concrete. Every spring, the Pour House bar erects its outdoor dining setup where those four trees used to stand.
One has to wonder if Masten really wants to leave Central Square “untouched,” or if her motive is to do what she feels is in the best interest of her bar. She was against leaving downtown “untouched” before she was for it.
Another thing. Save The Square and Masten say that the loss of a few parking spots on Central Square with the proposed redesign is an issue due to the already sparse downtown parking situation. If that’s true, then may I suggest that Ms. Masten and downtown business and building owners start parking somewhere other than right out in front of their businesses and buildings? Leave those valuable front row spots for your customers. Park in the Gilbo lot and walk up our beautiful downtown.