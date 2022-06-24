The idea of eliminating the federal gas tax sounds pretty good on the surface. After all getting free money from the government is cool.
If you care to look into it, the federal government takes in 4 billion dollars every month from this tax. How is the government going to make up the billions lost?
Well it’s not free money. It’s OUR money. Just like the billions and billions of COVID money artificially created.
This COVID money is what was used to replace the copper on the courthouse roof. Like that has anything to do with COVID!
Don’t kid yourself. NH is a 1 horse 2 bit state. The other states are getting considerably more “free money.” If you can’t figure it out on your own, N.H. has to help pay back all that free money issued to other states as well.
Don’t worry, these billions of dollars won’t be paid back by you. Nope it will be paid back by your grandkids, and their kids, if ever.
Most people don’t understand that the government just prints more money to make up for the billions spent. It just makes your dollar worth less.
Let me put it this way, if you have a cup of tea and you add water to it, you just dilute it. Sure the tea is still in there, but every sip has less tea in it. That’s your dollar when the government hands out billions and billions.
This is why I am endorsing George Hansel for Congress. Unlike the people that think the government is here to give us money, he understands fiscal responsibility. George understands why your dollar isn’t worth as much. He understands inflationary action taken by the current politicians.
Do yourself a favor and learn economics. Vote for George.