I have to say I am totally against House Bill 76, and what it stands for. The Democrats that want it are not representing me or abiding by their oath of office to protect our constitution, but thankfully the Republicans are.
New Hampshire is one of the safest states when it comes to guns. Just look at California, New York or even the city of Chicago; they prove gun laws do not work. They say this HB 76 will save lives and give people time to cool of and maybe not commit suicide. I doubt it because if someone is intent on killing themselves, they are going to find a way to do it. Just because some states are pushing aside the Constitution, does not mean New Hampshire has to.
Think about this: Do you want your son or daughter to have to wait to get a gun if they have been threatened, or in fear of their life? I know I would want my son or daughter to be able to get a gun when they want one. One last thing — just maybe if laws were enforced and the criminals were actually punished instead of getting a slap on the wrist, this might cut down on crime, too.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.