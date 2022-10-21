Republican campaign ads take the prize for disinformation. Citing recently passed spending bills, they accuse President Biden (and Congressional Democrats who voted for these bills) of socialism, without defining what they mean, but hoping to suggest to voters that Democrats are turning us into a Soviet- or Cuban-style economy.
But what, in fact, are these spending bills? Take, for example, the Inflation Reduction Act, mocked by Republicans for its title. This is ground-breaking legislation that does the following: protects Medicare recipients from catastrophic drug costs by phasing in an out-of-pocket cap; caps the monthly cost for insulin; authorizes Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies; creates clean-energy jobs with strong labor protections; makes taxes fairer by imposing a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent; provides for cracking down on high earners’ tax evasion; promotes our manufacturing capabilities with tax incentives for U.S.-sourced products. This is not government overreach. It’s helping grow the economy. Lowering drug costs puts more money in the pockets of ordinary people, who will then spend it, and consumer spending is the biggest driver of the economy — something to remember when evaluating these bills.
Democrats are not responsible for inflation. It’s a global problem: inflation in European countries is far worse than here. The COVID pandemic, the petroleum cartel that controls gas prices, supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine — all are contributing.
On other issues also, Republican candidates repeatedly falsify Democratic positions. They say Democrats want to take away your guns. That’s untrue. Democrats (like the majority of Americans) want reasonable restrictions on who can purchase firearms. They say Democrats want open borders. That’s untrue. Democrats, like Republicans, want strong border controls and reform of the immigration laws. And by the way, the borders are not open now, as Republicans repeatedly and wrongly claim. We have fences, surveillance technology and 20,000 Border Patrol agents at work: in President Biden’s first 18 months, 1.7 illegal immigrants were expelled.
While illegal immigration is still a problem, it’s important to realize that refugees that have been admitted are not illegal: We are obligated by international law and in accord with the 1980 Refugee Act to admit those seeking asylum until their cases can be heard.
Republican-leaning and independent voters be aware: You need to read reputable news sources for information on which to base your choices and ignore Republican sound bites.