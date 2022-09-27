It gives me great pleasure to recommend Joe Schapiro for his third term as a state representative — for Cheshire County District 16 — which after redistricting now covers Keene Ward 2 and nine nearby towns.
Joe Schapiro knows that good government means providing resources to enable people to take good care of themselves — resources such as good public education, accessible and quality health care, voting rights, necessary mental health, and a favorable future climate for our children and grandchildren. In Joe’s career, both professional and political, his interest, experience, and proactive involvement with these matters shows up clearly. He is approachable; knows how to listen, what’s important, and when and what to do. Let’s make sure Joe Schapiro’s experience and competence are present in our government.
Years ago, as a U.S. Navy officer and as a public high school teacher, I gained a broad awareness of the variety of challenges many of our fellow citizens deal with. Today, with automation disrupting the semi-skilled job market and an environment in the process of change, we need government that is aware, fair-minded and solution-oriented. I know that we will be doing ourselves and our neighbors a big favor by voting for Joe for state representative.
Let’s all be sure to vote, and vote for Joe Schapiro for state representative for Cheshire County District 16.