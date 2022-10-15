I was optimistic not too long ago. Thanks to our Republican leadership, New Hampshire was coming out of the pandemic in better shape than most states. My optimism has diminished. There is not much we, at the state and local level can do to mitigate the unforced errors of the Biden administration.
By executive order, Biden has regulated the oil industry to the point we are no longer energy independent. They’ve sold our oil reserves to lower the gas price, but OPEC+, which includes Russia, is lowering production by 2 million barrels per day. Gas is going up. We have a dark winter ahead and those on a fixed income will suffer. Heating oil, natural gas and electric costs will put our neighbors in peril. Nutrition and medical needs will be sacrificed for heat. Be ready for chimney fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, even hypothermia. It doesn’t have to be. We must reverse the executive orders that saddled us with the onerous green new deal regulations that have stymied energy production. We can become energy independent again.
Some inflation will be curtailed when we resume energy production, but government spending has to stop too. The courts need to stop the administration from spending under the emergency authorization act and force Congress to do their job. More government employees and hand outs are not the way to save our economy: 87,000 new IRS agents, really? Like a disoriented driver who takes a wrong turn and refuses to ask for directions, the current administration is lost, blindly headed to calamity.
We are not immune to the consequences of the Biden administration’s open border policy. The free flow of cheap fentanyl has led to increased opioid overdoses and more drug use. If you lose your catalytic converter, it was probably scrapped for drugs. Reversing executive orders can finish the wall, and restore the remain in Mexico policy stemming the flow of counterfeit drugs. The unchecked flow of unvetted military-aged male illegal immigrants from all nations makes it easy for the terrorist to enter our country. Democrat “defund the police” policies have led to violent attacks by career criminals that should not be on the streets after their last crime. New Hampshire needs bail reform to give us back the law and order we deserve.
Republican candidates will fight for your values, safer streets and lower energy costs.
Please vote!
SLY KARASINSKI
Swanzey
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. Senate in District 10.)