In 2021 Andrew Yang quit the Democratic Party to form a third party. He is gaining adherents and hopes to be competitive in 2024.
I quit the Democrats earlier this year; the reasons are in my prior letter, “Truth, justice, freedom and COVID vaccines” (Aug. 22).
Gallup’s most recent party affiliation survey finds 30 percent Republicans, 43 percent independents, and 24 percent Democrats. The 6 percent differential is the largest Republicans have had over Democrats since September 2004.
Tulsi Gabbard recently quit the Democratic Party and now has a YouTube show, a Substack and a podcast. Her first show explains her disappointment in the Democratic Party.
Tulsi complained about the Democratic Party’s attacks on our first , second and fourth amendment rights, and I agree with her.
However, Tusi did not mention medical freedom and the mandates that Democrats favor.
The Keene Sentinel reported that Sen. Jay Kahn, Rep. Joe Schapiro and five Democratic Party physicians in the New Hampshire Legislature (Sherman, Marsh, Knirk, Woods and Murphy) sponsored a bill that children entering public schools be required to take the COVID shots so long as these shots had FDA approval. Thankfully, that bill failed.
Is it possible that politicians and doctors don’t realize that the FDA and CDC are captured regulators? They serve the interests of the very industries they are charged to regulate, to our detriment. If you are not aware of this, please subscribe to Children’s Health Defense and Steve Kirsch’s Substack, both free. You could also see the movie “Vaxxed” which is available from Keene Public Library. “Vaxxed II” is currently available free on the Children’s Health Defense website.
New Hampshire reports (covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/casesummary) that only one person, out of the 2,751 that have died with COVID, was under age 20. Compare that one death with this: the VAERS system reports 311 COVID vaccine injuries in New Hampshire for ages 6 months to 18 years old — among these were two deaths and 17 cases of myocarditis. The VAERS system, because of its difficulties, is known to be severely underreported. And, what possible sense can it make to give these genetic “vaccines” to children before puberty?
If you are reading The Sentinel you are likely a Democrat or left-leaning. We should hope and pray that the Democratic Party leadership recovers its common sense before 2024. This year, please vote Republican.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
Keene
(This writer is a Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 15.)