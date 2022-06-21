“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
This is Section 3 of Amendment 14 to the U.S. Constitution. It plainly says you can’t hold office if you were involved in a insurrection or rebellion. Any Republican that voted against the lawful certification of the Electoral College was rebelling against the government and therefore unable to hold a Congressional seat.
If you don’t want just a vote to stop them, the Jan. 6 Commission has members of Congress helping to plot Jan. 6. If Congress doesn’t punish these people, then our whole justice system is a farce and we already have lost our right to be called a republic or a democracy.
The Constitution has the instructions on how to deal with those who participated in Jan. 6. And remember, if you don’t use the right to vote you maybe will lose that right.